CM Stalin holds key meeting on Parandur airport project

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalinis chairing a crucial meeting on Wednesday regarding the Parandur Greenfield Airport project.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the meeting started at 11.30 am at the Secretariat in Chennai. It was attended by the Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, senior government secretaries, and key officials to discuss the next phase of work related to the project.

The Tamil Nadu Industries Department is currently overseeing the land acquisition process for the proposed airport in Parandur.