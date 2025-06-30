CM Stalin hands over appointment orders to 172 medical recruits; over 7,400 hired since 2021

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin issued appointment orders to 172 candidates selected for various medical posts in the city on Monday. They were given counselling in May.

The candidates were selected for the posts of 59 Siddha assistant medical officers, two Ayurveda assistant medical officers, one Unani assistant medical officer, 53 yoga and naturopathy assistant medical officers/lecturers (level-2) through Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), and 57 stenographers level-3 through the TN Public Service Commission.

Since May 2021, as many as 7,433 employees including 4,634 assistant doctors, 27 nurses for the disabled and 2,772 other medical staff have been selected through MRB. A total of 4,080 employees have been selected in 2024-2025, and the selection process for 9,722 posts in the remaining 20 job categories for 2025 will be completed by December.

Further, 555 assistant posts, 584 junior assistant posts, 187 typist posts and 255 stenographer typist level-3 posts have been filled and are working through the TNPSC. The commission has filled 74 junior assistant posts and 11 typist posts on compassionate grounds. Also, 3,613 nurses working on contract basis have been appointed on a periodic pay basis, said a press release by the health department.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar and other senior government officials were present during the event.