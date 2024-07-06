CM Stalin hands over appointment orders to 146 Dalit youths after completing training under Comprehensive Tribal Welfare Scheme

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday handed over appointment orders to 146 Dalit youths placed in several multi-national and leading domestic firms after they underwent training under the Comprehensive Tribal Welfare Scheme implemented by the state government.

Chief Minister Stalin handed over the appointment orders to the Adi Dravidar and tribal youths at a function held in the state secretariat on Saturday morning.

A release issued by the state government said that the tribal youths were skill development training in Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) under the Comprehensive Tribal Development Scheme implemented by the state Adi Dravidar welfare department.

The youths were recruited for various positions in multi-national and leading domestic firms through tests and personal interviews.

Under the program, about 450 unemployed graduate tribal youths selected from across the state were provided awareness training in Trichy, Salem and districts and about 200 eligible youths among them were shortlisted by the state Adi Dravidar welfare department for training.

Accordingly, the 200 selected youths were trained for three months by NTTF, which was shortlisted by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

Upon completing their training, about 146 youths, including 40 women were placed in firms like ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt Ltd and leading domestic firms like Shanthi Gears Ltd, HDB Finance Service, Tube Investment of India and Kun Capital Motors Private Ltd. Of them, about 67 were selected under Computer Numeric Control category and another 79 under Customer Relationship Management.

State Adi Dravidar welfare minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and Chief Minister's secretary N Muruganandam were present during the function.