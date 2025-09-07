CM Stalin hails Tamil diaspora as ambassadors of the State

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, addressing the Tamil diaspora at the “NRTIA UK Summit 2025” in London on Sunday, described Non-Resident Tamils as “unofficial ambassadors of Tamil Nadu” and urged them to contribute to the State’s development.

“Tamil Nadu lives within each of you. You instil the language and sentiment in your children and strengthen the belief that no harm will ever prevail against Tamil,” he said.

During his address, Stalin said Tamils abroad had risen from modest beginnings to occupy significant positions in various countries. “You are demonstrating that Tamils are industrious and capable. It was with the same pride that I unveiled the portrait of Periyar at Oxford University during this tour,” he added.

He urged the diaspora to maintain connections with their homeland by visiting at least once a year, investing where possible, and sharing opportunities with youth in Tamil Nadu. “You must ensure that the next generation excels beyond us. Provide quality education to Tamil children and help them showcase their talent,” he said.

Stalin highlighted initiatives of the Tamil Nadu government for Non-Resident Tamils, including the Welfare Board, toll-free helpline, revolving fund for diaspora organisations, insurance schemes, and the “Vergalai Thedi Thittam” that connects younger generations with their ancestral origins.

Reiterating the principles of equality, self-respect and social justice, he said Tamils should remain united, rise above divisions, and preserve their identity. “Come to Tamil Nadu often. I will always be there as your brother,” he said, thanking the diaspora for their reception.

With this event, Stalin concluded his European tour and is scheduled to return to Chennai on September 8.