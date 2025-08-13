CM Stalin hails Fidel Castro’s legacy at Cuba solidarity event

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday extolled the enduring legacy of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, describing him as a ‘symbol of strength’ and ‘guardian of his people’ who stood firm against imperialist conspiracies.

Speaking at the “Protect Socialist Cuba! Defeat Imperialist Conspiracies! Celebrate Fidel Castro’s Centenary!” event, organised jointly by the Cuba Solidarity National Committee and the Tamil Nadu unit of CPM, Stalin said Cuba’s revolution remained a beacon for progressive movements worldwide.

Recounting former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s admiration for Castro, Stalin recalled a poem penned by his mentor in praise of the Cuban leader, which was later translated and kept on Castro’s desk.

He lauded Castro’s leadership as Prime Minister for 17 years and President for 32 years, during which Cuba overcame US-imposed economic sanctions and maintained its sovereignty.

Stalin contrasted Castro’s steadfastness with what he termed the current union government’s ‘weak’ response to US tariff hikes on Indian goods.

Citing recent trade developments, he urged the BJP-led Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a strong stand against what he called an imperialist economic manoeuvre.

The event was attended by Cuban Ambassador to India Juan Carlos, CPM politbureau members K Balakrishnan, U Vasuki and party state secretary P Shanmugham and his CPI counterpart R Mutharasan

CPM general secretary MA Baby urged progressive forces across the country to intensify their solidarity campaign for Cuba, describing the United States’ decades-long blockade as “economic strangulation” of a small but resolute nation.

Speaking at a solidarity meeting here, Baby said the Cuban revolution had given its people not only free education, healthcare, sports facilities and food security, but above all, dignity and equality.

Criticising Washington’s sanctions, Baby likened the blockade to isolating a family in a village and prohibiting neighbours and shops from providing any assistance. “This is not just a blockade — it is economic strangulation,” he said, stressing that Cuba’s struggle represented the “invincible courage of humanity” in defence of independence and self-respect.

Drawing parallels with the Vietnamese victory over French and American forces, he said history had shown that no “mighty imperialism” could defeat people inspired by an idea and committed to freedom. “Vietnam showed that yesterday; Cuba is showing it today,” he said.

Baby also recalled grassroots campaigns in India over the decades to support Cuba, from students donating pocket money to artists auctioning their work, and even wedding couples collecting contributions for Cuban and Palestinian solidarity committees.