CM Stalin, Guv Ravi hail safe return of Sunita Williams

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday expressed happiness over the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams to Earth. In the Assembly, Stalin, referring to the stay of the astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Williams, at the International Space Station for 287 days and the issues they faced, said their safe return has "made us all happy."

He conveyed his appreciation and thankfulness to all those responsible for bringing Williams and the other astronaut home safely. Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami also greeted and lauded the astronauts and efforts to bring them back.

Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi said it was a historic triumph of perseverance, proving that determination and courage transform adversity into achievement. Welcoming Sunita and Butch Wilmore on their successful mission, the Governor said months in the unforgiving expanse of space tested the limits of endurance, adaptability and resolve. "Yet you conquered every challenge with unwavering determination and resilience," Ravi said.

In a post on the Raj Bhavan's official handle, the Governor said, "Your return is more than a homecoming; it is a historic triumph of perseverance, proving that determination and courage transform adversity into achievement. May your journey ahead open new frontiers and inspire future explorers to push the boundaries of the cosmos."