CM Stalin, Guv Ravi among leaders extending Mother’s Day greetings

CHENNAI: Marking Mother's Day celebrations, leaders including Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi on Sunday extended their heartfelt wishes, lauding the unparalleled role of mothers in shaping individuals, families, and society at large.

In his message, Governor Ravi described mothers as "the silent architects of strength, compassion, and character," adding that through their divine love and selflessness, they "nurture the moral foundation of society and guide us through life's turning points."

Chief Minister Stalin, in a poetic tribute, wrote, "Mother's Day greetings to all the mothers who have given birth to all life, embraced them with love, taught them their mother tongue, educated them, and made them their mainstay."

Union Minister of State L Murugan called mothers the "bedrock of societal progress," noting that their sacrifices and nurturing spirit play a pivotal role in nation-building.

"Our mothers are the source of every citizen who contributes to the country's development," he said.

BJP state president Nainar Nagendran drew on cultural symbolism, stating, "It is our tradition to revere our land and sacred rivers as embodiments of motherhood. A mother's love is boundless, extending even to all living beings."

Former BJP state chief K Annamalai reflected on maternal devotion, saying, "Our mothers are our first teachers, exemplars of patience, sacrifice, and unwavering love."

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai poignantly remarked, "A mother is the only relation who, even when hurt a thousand times, never causes pain in return."

NTK chief coordinator Seeman hailed motherhood as "the only sacred bond shared across all living beings," urging society to cherish and honour it.

Actor and TVK president Vijay described a mother as "the divine force who introduced us to the language of love," adding that no love could ever equal hers.