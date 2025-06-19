CM Stalin greets ideological brother Rahul on birthday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday extended his birthday greetings to his “brother-in-ideals” Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on the latter’s birthday.

In his birthday greeting posted on microblogging site ‘X’, Chief Minister Stalin said, “Warm birthday wishes to my brother-in-ideals, Rahul Gandhi bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose. May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours.”

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also greeted the Congress leader and said, “Warm birthday greetings to Brother @RahulGandhi Avargal. May your continued pursuit of social justice, equality, and national unity inspire generations to come.”

In a message posted on his ‘X’ handle, Udhayanidhi said, “Your unwavering dedication to compassion, inclusiveness, and truth stands as a beacon of hope in Indian politics. On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I extend my heartfelt wishes for a long, healthy, and impactful public life."