CM Stalin flags Centre’s delayed release in rebuttal to unused funds charge

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged the Union government to release funds for the centrally sponsored schemes within the stipulated time frame to enable the Tamil Nadu government to implement welfare schemes more efficiently.

Responding to January 31, 2025, dated letter of the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, stating that about Rs 716.05 core was lying unspent in the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) accounts as of January 29 under centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) such as Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya, Stalin, in his reply said that all welfare schemes were being implemented efficiently in Tamil Nadu and the State Government’s contribution to the centrally sponsored schemes are released in a time bound manner.

“Most often, the Government of India’s share is being released only at the fag end of the quarter or in the subsequent quarters. Among the total SNA account unspent balance of Rs 576.22 crore, the major share of Rs 409.17 crore is in the Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, for which the release for the 4th quarter of the year 2023–2024 was done only on 26th March 2024,” Stalin pointed out.

Regarding Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakthi, major chunk of the fourth quarter release for the year 2023-2024 happened only during April and May of 2024, the CM said, reasoning that it was not possible to utilise such huge amounts within the closure of the financial year.

The CM said that of the total budgeted Rs 304.00 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Mathru Vandhana Yojana (PMMVY), the central share was Rs 184.00 crore (60%) and the State share was Rs 120 crore. The State share shall be deposited after the credit of the central share, Stalin said and pointed out that central funds hadn’t been realised for the last 2 years.