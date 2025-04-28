CM Stalin felicitates senior lawyers, describes SC verdict historic

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday described the Supreme Court's recent verdict against Governor RN Ravi's delay in granting assent to Bills as a ‘historic liberation’ for Indian states, asserting that the judgment reinforces the federal structure envisioned by the Constitution.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony for the senior advocates who represented Tamil Nadu in the case, Stalin said, "This is not merely a celebration of appreciation; it is a celebration of an unprecedented constitutional victory — one that no state has achieved in India's legal history."

Lauding the bench of Justices Parthiwala and Mahadevan, Stalin noted that the ruling, which directed that the ten bills become law with immediate effect using the Supreme Court's special powers under Article 142, set a vital precedent.

"By fixing timelines for Governors and the President to act on bills, the court has safeguarded democracy and strengthened the autonomy of state legislatures, " he observed.

Stalin emphasised that the judgment would serve as a permanent charter preserving the delicate balance of powers between the Union and the States.

He said the Tamil Nadu government's success in the case was a triumph for all states battling encroachments on their constitutional rights.

"This verdict breathes new life into the dream of state autonomy and federalism championed by leaders like Perarignar Anna and Kalaignar Karunanidhi, " he added.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Rakesh Dwivedi, and P Wilson, who spearheaded Tamil Nadu's legal challenge, were honoured during the ceremony.