CM Stalin failing in duty to protect people, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Claiming that over six murders were reported on a single day in different parts of the State, the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) hit out at the DMK for failing to protect law and order.

The safety of the people is at stake under Stalin’s government, he is failing in his duty, Palaniswami said.

Taking to social media, Palaniswami hit out at the CM, who is on an official tour in the US to attract foreign investments, over the alleged ‘murder spree’. “Murders and related crimes are hogging the headlines of the newspapers in the state. A string of murders have normalised crime in the state in the last three years of the DMK regime,” Palaniswami said.

"The CM is busy with photoshoots in a foreign land," he said and wondered whether the CM is bothered about the law and order which directly came under his purview. "He abandoned his primary duty as the CM and forgot the people who voted for him. He is not concerned about their safety," he said and demanded the government to take corrective measures to restore the law and order in the state.