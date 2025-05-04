Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin extends warm wish to Singapore PM Lawrence Wong electoral victory

    Wong's continued engagement with the Tamil community and efforts to uphold Tamil language and culture reflect Singapore’s inclusive spirit, said the CM

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 May 2025 3:08 PM IST
    CM Stalin extends warm wish to Singapore PM Lawrence Wong electoral victory
    (L-R) Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin; Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong on leading the People’s Action Party to its 14th consecutive victory in his first election as leader, earning a resounding mandate from the people of Singapore.

    Wong's continued engagement with the Tamil community and efforts to uphold Tamil language and culture reflect Singapore’s inclusive spirit, said the CM in his post in X and extended warm wishes to all newly elected members of the Singapore Parliament.

    MK StalinLawrence WongSingapore
    DTNEXT Bureau

