CM Stalin extends Rs 100 crore to renovate old temples

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched the work to renovate 63 ancient temples that are at least 1,000 years old and spread across the State.

The state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, which has undertaken the massive work for Rs 100 crore, would improve the structures without altering the original architecture of the temples, the government said.

The CM who virtually launched this initiative from the Secretariat here, also, released a book: ThirukkuraI - Treasure of Universal Wisdom, on the occasion.

He inaugurated 472 completed works, including 403 classrooms, 54 toilets, 13 laboratories and 2 drinking water facilities, constructed at a cost of Rs 99.35 crore in 72 government high and secondary schools through the school education department.

An official release here said Stalin paid floral tributes to the statue of freedom fighter Maveeran Azhugamuthukone. Meanwhile, he ordered effective implementation of ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ initiative.