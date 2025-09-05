CM Stalin extends Onam wishes

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday extended Onam greetings to all brothers and sisters from the neighbouring state of Kerala.

"I extend my heartfelt Onam greetings to all my beloved Malayalee brothers and sisters who celebrate this harvest festival with joy and togetherness," he said in his greetings message.

Pointing out that Onam is a festival that reflects equality, unity, and fraternity through floral decorations, new attire, delicious feasts, cultural performances, and traditional games, he claimed that even in ancient Sangam Tamil literature, the festival is glorified in the Onam, highlighting its place as a true Dravidian celebration.

He said Malayalees have preserved the tradition of remembering and honouring the just and noble rule of King Mahabali through their Onam celebrations. Stalin said with the spirit of Dravidian unity, Malayalee brothers and sisters have always stood in solidarity with Tamil Nadu while showcasing the unique cultural heritage of South India.

"I wholeheartedly wish this Onam to shine as a golden festival of prosperity, unity, and happiness for all," he added.