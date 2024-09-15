CM Stalin extends Onam greetings in Malayalam

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday extended his Onam greetings in Malayalam.

In a message, Stalin said, "Hearty Onam greetings my Malayalee brothers and sisters."

"May this festive season bring hope and strength to my Dravidian brothers and sisters in Kerala and all over the world, who are recovering from the impact of a major natural disaster," Stalin said in a social media post, alluding to the series of landslides that occurred in Wayanad district recently.

"Let this Onam reflect the unity and survival of the Malayalees," added Stalin.

State BJP president K Annamalai said in a social media post, "On behalf of Tamil Nadu BJP, we extend our heartfelt Onam wishes to our brothers and sisters of the Malayali community. May this celebration, which reflects Kerala’s exquisite culture and tradition, bring abundant joy, prosperity, and peace to all. Onam Ashamsakal".

