CM Stalin extends logistical, manpower help to Kerala after Wayanad landslide

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased in the deadly Wayanad landslide.

"Deeply pained to learn about the massive landslides in Wayanad and the consequent loss of priceless lives. I am given to understand that many people are still trapped in the area. I am sure the rescue operations that are in full swing will save them all. The government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend any logistical or manpower support that may be needed in this hour of crisis to our brother state Kerala," CM Stalin said in an X post.

The hilly district of Kerala's Wayanad woke up to devastation on Tuesday as a landslide wreaked havoc on the hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha. While the unofficial figures estimate over 30 deaths (at 10 am), the toll may rise as several are feared trapped under the debris of mud, trees and boulders.

The rescue officials are clueless about how many are affected in the Mundakkai area since the bridge connecting it to the mainland has been washed away. Several bodies were recovered downstream of River Chaliyar in the Nilambur area of neighbouring Malappuram district, which is 90 km away.

