Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin extends birthday wishes to VCK chief Thirumavalavan

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Aug 2025 11:18 AM IST
    CM Stalin extends birthday wishes to VCK chief Thirumavalavan
    X

    CM Stalin extends birthday wishes to VCK chief Thirumavalavan (X) 

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin extended warm birthday wishes to “beloved brother” and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

    “Birthday wishes to beloved brother Thirumavalavan, who has deep knowledge coupled with clear thinking and desire to work for the welfare of the downtrodden. I wish you, who accompany in the aspirational journey, to lead a happy and healthy life,” said the CM and tagged a picture of himself with Thiruma.

    MK StalinBirthday WishesVCKThirumavalavan
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X