CM Stalin extends birthday wishes to VCK chief Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin extended warm birthday wishes to “beloved brother” and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

“Birthday wishes to beloved brother Thirumavalavan, who has deep knowledge coupled with clear thinking and desire to work for the welfare of the downtrodden. I wish you, who accompany in the aspirational journey, to lead a happy and healthy life,” said the CM and tagged a picture of himself with Thiruma.