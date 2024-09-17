Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin extends birthday greetings to PM Modi

    As Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, celebrates his 74th birthday today, political leaders, state Chief Ministers, Governors, Central Ministers, MPs, celebrities, and athletes from across the country have extended their wishes.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Sep 2024 5:19 AM GMT
    CM Stalin extends birthday greetings to PM Modi
    X

    Chief Minister M K Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday extended his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 74.

    In a message posted on his ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “Warmest birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi. Wishing you a long life with enduring health in the years ahead.”

    As Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, celebrates his 74th birthday today, political leaders, state Chief Ministers, Governors, Central Ministers, MPs, celebrities, and athletes from across the country have extended their wishes.

    PM ModiMK StalinBJP
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick