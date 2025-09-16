CM Stalin extends birthday greetings to P Chidambaram

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

In a social media message, Stalin described Chidambaram as a long-time friend who combined clarity, composure, in-depth knowledge in his chosen fields, and vast experience. Conveying his wishes, he said, “My warm birthday greetings to my esteemed friend and former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who possesses clarity, calmness, profound knowledge in his areas of expertise, and long years of experience. I wish you good health and continued service for the progress of Tamil Nadu and the growth of India.”

Party leaders and supporters also conveyed greetings to Chidambaram on the occasion.