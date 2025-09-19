CM Stalin, EPS, Vijay and others mourn the demise of actor Robo Shankar

CHENNAI: Prominent personalities from cinema and politics have expressed deep grief over the untimely demise of actor and comedian Robo Shankar.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressed sorrow over the demise of actor Robo Shankar, stating that he was deeply saddened to hear the news.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock and grief, calling his demise an irreparable loss. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, film fraternity, and fans.

Actor Vijay paid heartfelt tribute, recalling his hard work and journey. “Robo Shankar, with his dedication, carved a place for himself from the silver screen to television. I extend my condolences to his family on this irreparable loss,” Vijay said.

BJP leader Nainar Nagendran also mourned the loss, stating, “I was deeply shocked to hear the news of Robo Shankar’s passing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and to the entire film fraternity.”

Actor Karthi condoled the demise of Robo Shankar, saying, “It pains to see how harmful choices gradually destroy one’s health over time.”

Actor Yogi Babu expressed sorrow, noting, “The demise of my dear friend Robo Shankar is a painful loss.”

Union Minister L Murugan remembered his contributions, saying, “The passing of Robo Shankar is a huge loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Actor Vishal too paid his respects, saying, “Robo Shankar’s contributions to Tamil cinema will always be remembered. My condolences to his family on this great loss.”