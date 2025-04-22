CM Stalin, EPS trade charges over NEET, BJP alliance

CHENNAI: The House on Monday turned into a battleground as Chief Minister MK Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami locked horns over the contentious NEET and the shifting sands of political alliances.

The heated debate erupted during the debate on the demands for grants for the Health and Family Welfare department, when AIADMK MLA A Govindasamy questioned the government's healthcare infrastructure initiatives and policies related to NEET.

In response, CM Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues launched a trenchant critique of the AIADMK's past handling of the NEET issue, prompting a sharp rebuttal from LoP Palaniswami.

Accusing the ruling DMK of misleading the electorate, EPS declared, "The DMK came to power by deceiving the people with false promises to abolish NEET."

Stalin countered, "Do you even have the moral right to tell the BJP that an alliance is possible only if NEET is abolished?"

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian elaborated on the government's efforts to strengthen emergency medical care, highlighting the 'Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kaakkum 48' initiative, operational in 250 government and 473 private hospitals located near accident-prone zones.

"Over 3.56 lakh people have benefited from the scheme, with Rs 318.83 crore spent so far," he informed the House.

On being questioned by EPS regarding the number of new hospitals established, the minister revealed that Tamil Nadu currently has 36 government medical colleges and hospitals and that proposals have been submitted to the Centre for six more in newly formed districts.

"Despite the Centre's hesitation, the Chief Minister is actively pursuing this with the Prime Minister," he noted.

However, controversy was stirred up as Transport Minister S S Sivasankar said, "The NEET exam was introduced during the AIADMK regime in exchange for 11 medical colleges from the BJP. It's akin to Vadivelu's 'bakery' comedy—NEET for you, colleges for me," prompting protests from AIADMK members.

EPS fired back, blaming the origin of NEET on the erstwhile Congress-DMK alliance, asserting, "It was your government that laid the legal foundation for NEET."

Stalin shot back, "Whether we erred or not, you had a chance to correct it. Yet, you chose political convenience over principles."

EPS retorted, "You (DMK) allied with the BJP in 1999, why question us now? You stand with Congress now—the very party that imprisoned you during the Emergency."