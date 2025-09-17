CM Stalin, EPS remember Periyar on his birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Dravidian stalwart EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' on his 147th birth anniversary.

In a social media post, Stalin said Periyar was against those acting as an obstacle to knowledge, growth and equality.

He was "a rationalistic warrior," he said in a social media update.

At Tiruchirappalli, he administered the Social Justice Day pledge, pledging against caste inequalities that hamper growth and progress.

Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, said Periyar promoted rational thinking by raising questions.

He strived for the rights of people and "said nobody is inferior to other," the former CM said on 'X'.

Various other political leaders, including Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, paid tributes to the leader.