    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 April 2025 1:33 PM IST
    CM Stalin embarks on two-day visit to Coimbatore and Nilgiris
    CM Stalin, visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has embarked on a two-day official visit to Coimbatore and the Nilgiris on April 5 and 6 to inaugurate the newly built Ooty Government Medical College and Hospital.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the Chief Minister is travelling by road from Coimbatore Airport to Ooty, receiving a rousing welcome from the public and DMK cadres along the way.

    During his visit, he will also distribute welfare scheme benefits to the residents of Ooty.

    Online Desk

