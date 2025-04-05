CM Stalin embarks on two-day visit to Coimbatore and Nilgiris

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has embarked on a two-day official visit to Coimbatore and the Nilgiris on April 5 and 6 to inaugurate the newly built Ooty Government Medical College and Hospital.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the Chief Minister is travelling by road from Coimbatore Airport to Ooty, receiving a rousing welcome from the public and DMK cadres along the way.

During his visit, he will also distribute welfare scheme benefits to the residents of Ooty.