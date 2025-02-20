CM Stalin distributes TNUHDB flat allotment orders to 712 beneficiaries in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed allotment orders to 712 residents for Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in the city on Wednesday. He said his government has implemented various special schemes to transform north Chennai into a developed city.

Speaking at an event organized in north Chennai, Stalin said, "North Chennai was neglected in the past to a great extent. It has been changed. We must transform north Chennai into a developed part that is on par with central and south Chennai. Our government has delivered various special schemes to the region to develop north Chennai better than south and central Chennai."

Recalling his initial announcement on allotting Rs 1,000 crore for the development of north Chennai under the North Chennai Development Project, the CM said that the amount was increased to Rs 6,400 crore and various schemes were being implemented there.

"Our government would be one which fulfils promises and delivers schemes not promised in the manifesto," said the CM, reiterating that they would definitely implement all promises made during the Assembly polls.

Recalling his famous statement that his government was not just for those who voted for it but also for those who forgot to vote and those who failed to vote, he said that his Dravidian model government was functioning in a manner that those people who failed to vote for the DMK would regret their decision.

Listing out the various welfare schemes implemented by his government, specifically the CM's Breakfast Scheme, Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Puthalvan schemes implemented for the welfare of students, Stalin said, "These were not poll promises. The incumbent government in Tamil Nadu is one which fulfils promises not made." Minister for HR&CE PK Sekarbabu and Minister for TNUHDB TM Anbarasan also participated in the function.