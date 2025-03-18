CM Stalin dismisses no-confidence motion against Speaker Appavu

CHENNAI: Marshalling his troops in defence of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday sarcastically wondered in the House if AIADMK, which lost the confidence of the public (referring to poll defeats), was moving the resolution against Speaker M Appavu to divert its internal party issues.

Speaking on the motion of no confidence moved by AIADMK deputy leader of opposition R B Udhayakumar against Speaker M Appavu in the House, Chief Minister Stalin said, “Those who could not criticise the government, those who want to divert internal party issues, are moving such a no-confidence motion against the honourable Speaker. People outside might engage in such a debate. Let us not do it. Your (AIADMK) conscience will trouble you in future for moving the resolution against such a person.

“Honourable Speaker is a person committed to democratic principles. He acts in a manner that does not offend others. He is a person who asserts his honest views. I proposed him for this position because of his honest ability to be impartial and behave warmly with all. Appavu is a teacher-turned-politician. A kind person, but also a strict person. All of you would agree that these two traits are needed in the House. Without these traits, the House cannot be run in a dignified manner and its decorum maintained,” the Chief Minister said, dismissing the resolution.

Emphasising that the Speaker acted without the intervention of the CM or ministers in the House proceedings, the CM said, “Unlike in the past, he acted by treating all MLAs as equals. Those who think with a conscience would agree that the Speaker acts with affection towards opposition MLAs.”

Recalling the violations in the House flagged by him on March 23, 2017, the CM said, “Are such things happening now? My resolve to ensure that violations do not happen in the House like in the past made me entrust the responsibility to Appavu.

“When ministers and MLAs tell me that the Speaker goes easy on AIADMK members at times, and acts strictly with ruling party members, I feel happy. Appavu acts not only as the chairman of the House, but also as the chairman of the culture to be adhered to in the House,” the CM said, pointing out that even during the debate on the governor’s address on January 10, 2025, the LoP spoke for an hour and 51 minutes, excluding minister’s intervention for an hour.

Making a spirited defence of the no confidence motion moved by AIADMK, Palaniswami said that Speaker Appavu was acting like a member of the DMK and even preventing the opposition MLAs from evoking response from the Chief Minister and ministers on people’s issues.