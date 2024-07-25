CM Stalin discusses investment partnerships with UAE Minister Al Marri

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday hosted United Arab Emirates Minister for Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri at the Secretariat here and discussed investment partnerships in various sectors with a focus on MSMEs and job creation.

In a message posted on his 'X' page later, Chief Minister Stalin said, "Delighted to host H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of @EconomyAE, today at the Secretariat."

"He is a great friend and well-wisher of Tamil Nadu, whom I had the pleasure of meeting during my visit to the#UAE in March 2022. During our meeting, we discussed business and investment partnerships in sectors such as logistics, retail, affordable housing, and food processing, with a particular focus on MSMEs and job creation, "said Stalin in the post.

The discussions with the UAE minister, who is leading a 30-member delegation, revolved around several sectors including logistics, retail and affordable housing.

Roughly a year after forming the government in May 2021, Stalin led a business delegation of the state government to UAE and signed MoUs worth Rs 6,100 crore for industrial investments in Tamil Nadu.

State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government and the UAE Embassy and heads of international business groups were present during Thursday's discussion between the CM and UAE minister.