CM Stalin directs zonal chairpersons of Madurai Corp to resign immediately

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin on Monday directed the zonal chairpersons of the Madurai Corporation to immediately resign from their posts. The move comes in the wake of disciplinary action taken against Madurai Mayor Indirani’s husband, Pon Vasanth, who was removed from the party in the last week of May for anti-party activities.

While addressing party functionaries during the ‘Udanpiraippey Vaa’ programme, the DMK leader also issued a stern warning that he would not hesitate to remove anyone from their positions if necessary.

Pon Vasanth, the husband of Madurai Mayor Indirani, was suspended from the party on 29 May following repeated instances of interference in the administration of the Corporation, causing embarrassment to the party and deemed detrimental to it ahead of the assembly polls.