CM Stalin directs officials to ensure foolproof storage of procured paddy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday directed officials to ensure foolproof storage mechanisms for procured paddy across Tamil Nadu, emphasising that every grain harvested through the hard work of farmers must be protected from damage until it reaches the kitchen.

Chairing a high-level review meeting via video conference from his Alwarpet camp office, the Chief Minister interacted with Collectors from the Delta districts — Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore — along with senior officials from the Departments of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection. Ministers MRK Panneerselvam, R. Sakkarapani, and TRB Rajaa were also present.

The meeting reviewed the progress of paddy procurement operations, which commenced on September 1 for the current financial year. Noting that this year marked a record-breaking cultivation season, Stalin instructed the officials to make comprehensive arrangements at procurement centres and storage godowns.

“I have directed that the paddy, which stands as a symbol of our farmers’ relentless toil, must be safeguarded at every stage — from procurement to storage — until it reaches the kitchen,” the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

With widespread rainfall continuing across several regions, Stalin stressed the need for robust infrastructure, timely coordination, and preventive measures to avoid moisture damage or spoilage of paddy bags. He urged district administrations to maintain transparency and efficiency throughout the procurement process and to ensure prompt payments to farmers.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers, Stalin said protecting their produce and ensuring fair returns remained a top priority of the State.