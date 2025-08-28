CM Stalin demands relief to Tirupur textile industry

CHENNAI: Citing reports of impact on Tirupur's textile hub due to the US tariff hike to 50 per cent that came into effect from Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin demanded the Union Government to provide immediate relief and made structural reforms to safeguard the industries and workers.

"The US Tariff hike to 50% has hit Tamil Nadu’s exports hard, especially Tirupur’s textile hub, causing a trade impact of nearly Rs.3,000 crore and putting thousands of jobs at risk. I reiterate my demands to the Union Government for immediate relief and structural reforms to safeguard our industries and workers, Stalin said in his 'X' post, on Thursday.

A few days ago, Stalin warned that Tamil Nadu would be hit harder than most states as the state's exports are deeply tied to the US market. "Lakhs of jobs in textiles, leather, auto, machinery and other sectors are at risk," he had said.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act swiftly by fixing GST on man-made fibres at 5 per cent, removing duty on cotton imports, extending easy low-interest loans with moratorium, and enhancing export incentives and credit.

He assured that the state government would work closely with the Union Government to overcome the trade crisis.