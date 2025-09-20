CM Stalin demands MPLADS fund hike to Rs 10 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged the Union government to release funds marked for central government schemes in a timely manner as the state government releases funds for such schemes on time.

Speaking at the state-level DISHA Committee (Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting here, the CM said, "the Tamil Nadu government has been conducting DISHA committee meetings regularly. Since our government took over, five meetings have been conducted. The self-help group initiative launched by Kalaigner (M Karunanidhi) from Dharmapuri district in 1989 has today become an example to the entire country, " he said.

The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) scheme has been implemented in 37 rural districts, with 60% and 40% fund allocation by the union and state governments, respectively. Under the scheme, there are 3.38 lakh self-help groups functioning in rural areas and 1.41 groups active in urban areas.

Citing that the state government provides Rs 3 crore as MLA fund (MLALADS—Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme), Stalin demanded the Union government to increase the MP fund (MPLADS -- Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) to Rs 10 crore, from the current Rs 5 crore.

"Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana: Per Drop More Crop scheme is being implemented with a union-state fund share of 60:40 to provide 55% and 45% subsidy to small farmers and other farmers, respectively, to set up micro irrigation systems. However, the state government is providing 100% subsidy to small farmers and 75% subsidy to other farmers by spending additional funds," he added.

He further informed the committee that the state government aims to ensure children receive adequate nutrition and listed out various schemes launched to achieve the target.

"Thanks to the initiatives of our government, under-growth among children in Tamil Nadu has dropped to 11.8% from 25%. Also, the percentage of underweight children has reduced to 5.7% from 22%. All the schemes are being implemented so that they reach those living in the fringes," Stalin said.

Ministers I Periyasamy, MRK Panneerselvam, P Geetha Jeevan, MPs Thol Thirumavalavan, K Subbarayan, S Venkatesan, P Manickam Tagore, K Navas Kani, Durai Vaiko, and others were present in the meeting.