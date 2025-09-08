CM Stalin defends foreign visits, cites Rs 15k cr investment deals

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday justified his recent overseas visits, stating that they were necessary to secure new investments for Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport after returning from the United Kingdom, he said the trips had resulted in investment commitments worth Rs 15,516 crore through 33 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), expected to generate 17,613 jobs.

“Even though companies are already present in Tamil Nadu, there is no assurance that their new projects will be located here. Meeting them in person has given confidence that future investments will come to Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.

According to him, ten new firms have agreed to set up operations in the state, while 17 existing companies will expand facilities instead of moving to other states. Six organisations, including those in higher education and the MSME sector, have entered into joint ventures.

Stalin credited Industries Minister T R B Rajaa and officials for coordinating the visit. “This has been the most successful of all my trips in the past four years,” he said, adding that the unveiling of a portrait of Periyar at Oxford University gave the visit additional significance.

Responding to opposition criticism that such visits were unnecessary, Stalin said, “When the head of a state meets counterparts abroad, it builds stronger ties that go beyond business. This trip was needed to secure direct commitments.”

The Chief Minister also announced that he would travel to Hosur later this week to inaugurate Delta Electronics’ new factory and employee housing facilities worth Rs 2,000 crore, and lay the foundation for additional projects worth Rs 1,100 crore. He said an investors’ meet would be held in Hosur, similar to the one earlier organised in Thoothukudi.

On questions about allegations that he was seeking personal investments, Stalin dismissed them, saying his commitment was to the principles of the Dravidian movement and the policies of self-respect.

When asked about the removal of senior AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan from party posts, Stalin declined to comment. “Do not ask such a question when we are discussing a constructive matter,” he said.

Responding to a question on the Union government’s stance on State’s infrastructure development, particularly in the airlines operations’, Stalin said the state was pursuing a “silent revolution” despite being overlooked. “No matter how much they (Centre) ignores us, we (TN) have reached the first place. That is what matters,” he said, referring to the Centre.

Earlier in the day, Stalin was given a grand reception by DMK cadres at the Chennai airport. Party workers gathered in large numbers to welcome him on his return from the week-long overseas trip.