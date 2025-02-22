CM Stalin declares special package to augment Veeranam lake, protect Cuddalore from monsoon’s fury

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced a slew of schemes for the Cuddalore district, including a Rs 57 crore project to mitigate floods in Thenpennai during monsoon and the development of Veeranam lake at Rs 63.50 crore.

Speaking after inaugurating 602 finished projects worth Rs 1476.22 crore, laying foundation stone for 178 new projects and distributing welfare assistance to 44,689 beneficiaries in Cuddalore, Chief Minister Stalin announced that accepting the long-time request of the farmers in the region, Veeranam Lake-the major irrigation source for Kattumannarkoil, Bhunvangiri and Chidambaram-would be developed at a cost of Rs 63.50 crore. Visiting Cuddalore, one of the districts ravaged by Cyclone Fengal, Stalin said that a flood mitigation project would be undertaken at a cost of Rs 57 crore in Thenpennai to help Cuddalore taluk during monsoon.

A Rs 130 crore development project in Wellington Lake, which includes strengthening of bunds and renovation of the canals for the benefit of farmers in Thittakudi and Vridachalam, was among the 10 announcements made by the Chief Minister.

The CM also announced the development of Manjakuppam ground and surroundings at Rs 35 crore and the launch of a new Government Arts and Science College in Panruti, as demanded by Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi MLA T Velmurugan. Widening of Mutlur – Sethiathoppu stretch from two-lane to four-lane at Rs 50 crore is one such infrastructure project set to uplift the region.

Another Rs 36 crore flood mitigation work on the Gadilam River bank covering Semmedu, Siruvathur and Elanthampattu villages was also announced.

State ministers KN Nehru, MRK Panneerselvam, Ganesan, S S Sivasankar and MPs and MLAs from the region also took part in the event, which was a part of the CM's two-day visit to the district.