CM Stalin cuts short his vacation in hill station, to return to Chennai today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin, who was on a vacation to Kodaikanal, has cut short his trip and is returning to Chennai today evening.

He had left Chennai on April 29 and was supposed to return on May 4, but has now been returning earlier.

The reason for his early return is not known.

However, he has now cut short his trip and is returning to Chennai today at 5 pm.

He will leave Madurai airport at 4 PM and is expected to arrive in Chennai at 5 PM.

Also Read: Follow e-pass procedure to allow tourist vehicles in hill stations, Madras HC directs State



