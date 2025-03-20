CM Stalin criticise MLA Velmurugan for his excesses in house, Speaker let him off with stern warning

CHENNAI: After witnessing legislator T Velmurugan's intimidating tone and manner in the House during the debate on the budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026 on Thursday, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his displeasure over the MLA’s excesses and recommended to Speaker M Appavu that disciplinary action be taken against him. However, Velmurugan was let off with a stern warning after the CM signalled leniency.

The CM criticised the Panruti MLA for his outburst during the discussion, describing his behaviour as "presumptuous" (Athiga Prasinguthanam) and noted that such conduct was inappropriate for the House.

"He often presents his views and points with conviction. I have even praised him in a recent meeting. However, speaking in an intimidating manner is unacceptable. It is a violation of the rules of the House. I regret his approach," the CM said, referring to Velmurugan's march towards the Chair in an animated manner, demanding more opportunities to speak regarding an issue related to Tamil language. He had an exchange with Minister P K Sekarbabu for a few minutes, prompting senior ministers in the front row of the treasury bench to intervene and calm them. Meanwhile, Speaker Appavu returned to the Chair, which had been temporarily occupied by his deputy, T Pitchandi.

The CM raised the issue and asked the Speaker to take appropriate action against Velmurugan for crossing the line. In response, the Speaker noted that this was the first time the CM had used such strong words against a member for their behaviour, as he usually refrains from recommending action. It was "unacceptable" to see the member resorting to such an approach, which was not appreciated.

Within a minute, the CM signalled to the Speaker to show leniency towards Velmurugan. Following this, the Speaker let him off with a severe warning, stating that this would be the last warning for him.