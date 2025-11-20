CM Stalin conferred 'Ilakiya Mamani Award' on 3 Tamil scholars

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday conferred the Ilakiya Mamani award to honour persons who have contributed to Tamil literature. The awardees — T Gnanasundaram (Traditional Tamil), R Kamarasu (Research Tamil), and K Somasundaram alias Kalapriya (Creative Tamil) — were selected for the Ilakiya Mamani Award for 2024

Each award carries Rs 5 lakh, a gold medal and a citation. The award ceremony was held at the Secretariat in the presence of Tamil Development Minister MP Saminathan and Chief Secretary N Muruganandham.

In a statement, the government said that the Tamil Development Department had taken several measures for the development of the language and to honour eminent scholars through various awards such as the Ilakiya Mamani, which was instituted in 2021. As per an announcement by the department, three eminent Tamil scholars are selected for the Ilakiya Mamani Award every year.