CM Stalin condoles the demise of “beloved brother” Muthu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the demise of his “beloved elder brother” M K Muthu. An ailing Muthu died due to age related illness at 77.

Stalin visited the residence of Muthu and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of his elder brother.

In his condolence message posted on his ‘X’, Stalin said that the news of the passing of “my beloved elder brother, M.K. Muthu, the eldest child of the Mutham Aringnar Kalaignar family, struck me like a thunderbolt this morning. The sorrow of losing my dear brother, who showered affection on me as much as my mother and father, torments me.”

“Our leader Kalaignar named him Muthu in memory of his father Muthuvelar. Like our leader Kalaignar, Brother Muthu also began serving the Dravidian movement through dramas from his youth,” Stalin said, recalling the formative years of his late brother.

“He had a unique style in acting, dialogue delivery, and body language. Due to such talent and enthusiasm, he entered the film industry in 1970. In his very first film, he played a dual role. Through films like Pillaiyo Pillai, Pookkari, Samayalkaran, and Anaiya Vilakku, Brother M.K. Muthu secured a permanent space in the hearts of Tamil Nadu's audiences,” Stalin added. Referring to his late brother’s singing ability, the Chief Minister said, “He possessed a rare trait that many actors did not have. He had the ability to sing songs melodiously in his own voice. Songs like "nalla Manathil kudi irukkum Nagur Andava “Nagore deity, who resides in a good heart) and "Sondhakaranga enakku romba perunga (I have many relatives) remain unforgettable to many even today.”

“He always showed affection toward me, considered my growth as his own, and constantly encouraged me. Whenever I went to see him, he made it a habit to share old memories with affection. Though he has passed away due to old age, Brother M.K. Muthu will live forever in our hearts through his love, in the hearts of people through his art and songs,” said Stalin, offering his tributes with heartfelt love to his dear brother.