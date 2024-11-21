CM Stalin condoles demise of veteran journalist and writer VT Rajshekar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran journalist and writer VT Rajshekar, a prominent voice against caste oppression.

In a message posted on his 'X' page, Stalin said, "The passing of renowned journalist, writer, and thinker, VT Rajshekar marks the loss of a bold and uncompromising voice against caste oppression."

"Through Dalit Voice, he shaped intellectual discourse and amplified marginalised voices. His dedication to social justice and the fight against caste discrimination inspired generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones, " Stalin said.

Founder editor of Dalit Voice magazine, VK Rajshekar died at a private hospital in Mangaluru early Wednesday. He was 93. A strong advocate of Ambedkarite principles, Rajshekar lived by the principles he preached.

The staunch Ambedkarite was said to have got his only son married to a Dalit woman after the members of the non-Dalit community he hailed from dared him to do so.