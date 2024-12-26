CM Stalin condoles demise of MT Vasudevan Nair

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “I am saddened to hear the news of the passing of MT Vasudevan Nair, a Malayalam writer who won high awards such as the Jnanpith, Padma Bhushan, and Sahitya Akademi.”

“MT was a writer and filmmaker who detailed the social changes in Kerala through his works like Nalukettu, Asuravidhu, Manju, Kaalam, and films like Nirmalayam, Perumthachan, and Oru Vadakkan Veera Gatha. He has gained a large readership beyond Malayalam through his books, which have been translated into languages such as Tamil and English,” Stalin added.

Referring to MT’s contribution to Malayalam cinema as a screenplay writer and director of many films considered classics in Malayalam cinema, Stalin said, “Not only as a writer, screenwriter and director, but also as the editor of Mathrubhumi magazine, he identified and nurtured many young writers, and his contributions to the Malayalam language and Kerala society will be remembered for generations.”

“My deepest condolences to the family of MT, who became one of the faces of modern Malayalam literature, and to his readers around the world,” Stalin said.