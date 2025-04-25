Begin typing your search...
CM Stalin condoles demise of former ISRO chairman Kasturirangan
The CM also noted that Kasturirangan served the nation in various capacities, including as Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his condolences on the demise of former ISRO Chairman and Padma Vibhushan awardee, K Kasturirangan.
“I am saddened to hear the news of the passing of former ISRO Chairman and Padma Vibhushan Dr K Kasturirangan. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” said the CM in his condolence message.
He lauded Kasturirangan’s remarkable contributions to space science, describing him not only as a great scientist but also as a visionary who played a pivotal role in advancing India’s space exploration. The CM also noted that Kasturirangan served the nation in various capacities, including as Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.
