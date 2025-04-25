CM Stalin condoles demise of former ISRO chairman Kasturirangan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his condolences on the demise of former ISRO Chairman and Padma Vibhushan awardee, K Kasturirangan.

“I am saddened to hear the news of the passing of former ISRO Chairman and Padma Vibhushan Dr K Kasturirangan. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” said the CM in his condolence message.

He lauded Kasturirangan’s remarkable contributions to space science, describing him not only as a great scientist but also as a visionary who played a pivotal role in advancing India’s space exploration. The CM also noted that Kasturirangan served the nation in various capacities, including as Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.