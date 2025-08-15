CM Stalin condoles demise of DMK sympathiser

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin condoles the demise of Dravidian stalwart and DMK sympathiser, Kalimuthu of Dindigul, who died of cardiac arrest during the late hours of Thursday.

“Though he held no official position in the party, his passion for the party and its ideology was unwavering. He was considered one of the faces of Kazhagam (DMK) in social media and considered the party as his identity.

The news of my dear brother Kalimuthu’s demise deeply shocked and pained me,” said the DMK chief in his condolence message in X. He said that his demise is a heavy loss to his family and the party.