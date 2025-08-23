CM Stalin condoles death of Sudhakar Reddy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the family of Sudhakar Reddy, former general secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI), on Saturday.

In his condolence message, Stalin said that he was deeply saddened by the passing of "Comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy".

"From his early days as a student leader to his service in Parliament and later as the CPI’s national leader, Thiru. SudhakarReddy devoted his life to the struggles of workers, farmers, and the marginalised," he said in his social media post.

He added that he had personally witnessed Sudhakar Reddy's warmth and clarity in thought during his many visits to Tamil Nadu, including talks on alliance and his presence at Kalaignar’s (M Karunanidhi) memorial event.

"His life will continue to inspire the fight for justice and dignity. My condolences to his family, colleagues, and comrades," he said.

In a separate statement, Stalin condoled the death of PS Ravindran, who was director of Vajiram and Ravi IAS Academy.

He praised that Ravindran taught civil services aspirants for more than 40 years and created several achievers. "His students have contributed to the development of the country. His death is the loss to youngsters as he changed the lives of several youths with his compassion and knowledge," he said.