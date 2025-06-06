CM Stalin condoles death of Madras HC ex-judge instrumental in quota for minorities, Dalits

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday condoled the demise of Justice MS Janardhanam, retired judge of the Madras High Court.

Janardhanam, who had served as a judge of the Madras High Court from 1988 to 1998, died due to illness at the age of 89 on Friday. Janardhanam had also served as the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Backwards Classes Commission and the State Consumer Grievance Redressal Commission.

Appointed as head of the State Backwards Classes Commission in 2006, he continued in the post till 2015. It was based on the recommendation of the commission headed by him that the reservation for Muslims and Christians and compartmental reservation for Arundathiyars was implemented in the State.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Stalin on Friday said that the deceased judge had left a deep imprint in the history of social justice, and his demise would be an irreparable loss to social justice.

In honour of his contribution to the judiciary and Tamil Nadu, his last rites would be performed with police honour, a release issued by the State government quoted the Chief Minister as saying.