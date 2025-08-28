CM Stalin condoles death of ex-MLA R Chinnasamy

CHENNAI: Chief minister MK Stalin condoled the death of former DMK MLA R Chinnasamy.

In his message, Stalin said that Chinnasamy was elected to the state assembly in Dharmapuri constituency in 1971, 1984 and 1989.

"He was also the former DMK district secretary of integrated Dharmapuri district. He has worked towards the development of Dharmapuri district and he was guiding us as a senior member of the party," he said.