CM Stalin condoles death in Virudhunagar blast, announces relief

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the death of a worker in a fire accident at a private explosives manufacturing unit in Mettukundu village, Virudhunagar district.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said he was “deeply pained” to learn of the demise of Sangili (45), son of Mokkaichami, a resident of Therku street, Kullursandhai, Aruppukottai, who sustained grievous injuries in the blaze that erupted on Saturday afternoon.

Despite receiving treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, Sangili succumbed to his injuries.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Stalin announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.