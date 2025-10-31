CM Stalin condemns PM Modi’s remarks against Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent remarks targeting Tamil Nadu, saying such statements undermine the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister, which represents every citizen of the country.

“It is painful to see the Prime Minister repeatedly forgetting that he holds a position meant for all Indians. He must not lose the decorum and dignity attached to that office through such divisive comments,” Stalin said in a social media post on Friday.

During an election rally in Bihar, Modi allegedly said that Biharis in Tamil Nadu are harassed by the DMK government.

Criticising the BJP’s rhetoric in states like Odisha and Bihar, the Chief Minister said that the party and its leaders “have been expressing hostility towards Tamils for the sake of electoral politics,” which he described as “deeply condemnable.”

“India is a nation of diversity that takes pride in its unity amid differences,” he said, urging the Prime Minister and BJP leaders to stop “fostering hatred between Hindus and Muslims or sowing discord between Tamils and the people of Bihar.”

Stalin asserted that instead of resorting to “petty political manoeuvres,” the Union government and the BJP should focus their attention on the nation’s welfare, harmony, and inclusive progress.