CM Stalin chants unity mantra for INDIA bloc’s win in LS polls

TIRUCHY: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said INDIA bloc leaders have to realise that when the BJP was rattled at the prospect of a win for the opposition alliance even at the level of a mayor poll in Chandigarh, unity among constituents will dislodge the saffron party from power at the Centre.

In his address at the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s ‘Democracy will win’ conference here, Stalin said the pages of history, to be written in future should say that INDIA alliance was formed and it captured power at the Centre.

“This must be the history.” Citing the postponement of Chandigarh mayor polls and the tie-up between the AAP and Congress there, he said the BJP-led Central government ‘cancelled’ even a mayor-level election as the scenario was ripe for victory and the media billed the later deferred civic election as the ‘to-be first victory’ of INDIA alliance.

“When they cancel even a mayor level poll, the INDIA alliance leaders must realise the fear of the BJP. We have to use this. We have to clasp the opportunity that we have now got. If we remain united, the BJP will be defeated. Democracy will win and time will say that. Thol Thirumavalavan will also win and time will say that too.”

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is ‘zero,’ and hence there was no need to worry about that party as regards the State. But that party has to be defeated in all other states of the country. Hence, the slogan of ‘democracy will win,’ alone shall not be sufficient. ‘All of us have to work unitedly.’ Stalin praised Thirumavalavan as a very strong leader fully committed to the social justice ideology. The ties between the DMK and VCK transcended political boundaries and the strong bond is based on ideology.