CM Stalin chairs first Thooimai mission meet

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday chaired the first meeting of the Thooimai Mission launched to upgrade waste management in the state.

Established under the Special Programme Implementation department to revolutionise solid waste management in rural and urban areas in the city, Clean Tamil Nadu Company Limited (CTCL) was established to operationalise the Thooimai Mission.

A governing council with the Chief Minister as its chairman and a state-level executive committee, and district collectors led district-level Thooimai committees were constituted for the purpose of implementation.

After the first meeting of the state-level committee led by the Chief Secretary on April 30, about 593 tons of waste were collected and Rs 60 lakh was generated as revenue.

The first meeting of the mission was chaired by Chief Minister Stalin at the state secretariat on Monday, when he instructed the local bodies to ensure source segregation of waste and provide real-time data to CTCL and utilise the firm’s services to avail technological solutions.

The Chief Minister also advised the local bodies to partner with CTCL and monetise solid waste management.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam were among the officials who also took part in the meeting.