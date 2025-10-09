CM Stalin calls for intervention after Sri Lankan Navy nabs 47 fishers

COLOMBO/CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin demanded the attention of the Union government in the arrest of 47 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karaikkal arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday.

The fishermen were arrested and their five trawlers seized at Talaimannar in northern Sri Lanka for alleged illegal fishing in the island nation's waters, the Sri Lankan Navy said.

The arrested fishermen and their equipment will be handed over to the fisheries inspectorate in the north for further action, the Navy said. “The Naval command operation to arrest them began late last night and lasted until the early hours of Thursday,” Navy spokesman Commander Buddika Sampath said.

Meanhwile, in a DO (demi-official) letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said that of the 47, 30 fishermen are from Tamil Nadu.

"This incident has caused significant distress within the fishing community, spreading fear and uncertainty across the coastal districts. It is pertinent to highlight that this is the first instance in 2025 where such a large number of fishermen have been apprehended on a single day," he added.

Stalin warned that such repeated incidents of arrests not only jeopardise the safety and livelihoods of Tamil Nadu fishermen but also severely undermine their morale and confidence in pursuing their traditional occupation.

"Given the seriousness of the situation, I earnestly request your urgent intervention to address this matter with the authorities concerned and also to secure the expeditious release of the apprehended fishermen and their boats, " the letter added.

Stalin also urged Jaishankar to revive the Joint Working Group and to take all diplomatic efforts to ensure that such incidents do not recur.