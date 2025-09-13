CM Stalin calls for Bharat Ratna for Ilaiyaraaja, announces state award in his name

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on music composer Ilaiyaraaja and appealed to the maestro to translate Sangam Tamil literature to music for the benefit of future generations, while actor Rajinikanth called him “the pulse, blood and life of Tamils across the world,” as the who’s who of Tamil Nadu gathered to honour the musician for completing 50 years in cinema.

The CM also announced an annual state award in the musician’s name for outstanding performers.

Describing Ilaiyaraaja as a “king who belongs to all people and transcends language and race,” Stalin said, “It has been 50 years since he began ruling us with his music. Raja’s music inspires victories, eases pain and sets examples of how hard work and talent can elevate a person.”

Thanking the CM, Ilaiyaraaja expressed happiness over the state organising a felicitation function for a musician, which is a first. He announced that he wanted to conduct a symphony with 87 musicians in an open ground for the public to hear and sought the chief minister’s support.

Rajinikanth also heaped praise on the CM, calling him “a star in Indian politics. He suggested that the composer’s autobiography should be made into a film, offering to write the screenplay himself.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin recalled that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had conferred the title ‘Isaignani’ on Ilaiyaraaja, and called him “a stress reliever and role model who continues to excel in symphony music even at 82.”

The event featured performances by 87 musicians and singers, including Ilaiyaraaja himself, SPB Charan and Vibhavari Apte Joshi. Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Nasar, judges, ministers and thousands of fans were present.