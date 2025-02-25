CM Stalin calls for all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the delimitation issue

CHENNAI: Chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the issue of delimitation, which is threatening to reduce Tamil Nadu’s representation in the Parliament.

Talking to media persons after chairing the meeting of the state cabinet, chief minister Stalin told reporters at the state Secretariat that all registered parties, numbering around 40, would be invited for the meeting.

Describing delimitation as the proverbial “sword of damocles” hanging over Southern states, which have successfully implemented population control measures over the last few decades, Stalin, interacting with media persons, said, “Tamil Nadu has been pushed to undertake a major struggle for its rights now. We have decided to invite all the 40 political parties registered with the election commission of India. Letters would be sent to all the parties to discuss the issue of delimitation. Tamil Nadu, which is a pioneer in all development indices, would be severely affected by it. There are 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. There is a threat of it being reduced due to delimitation, which is done on the basis of population. If delimitation were to be done on the basis of population across the country, Tamil Nadu would be losing eight seats from its existing tally of 39. There would only be 31 MPs, and not 39 MPs from Tamil Nadu. Even if the number of MPs across the country were to be increased countrywide and delimitation undertaken proportionately on that basis, we would only be at loss. our representation (in the Parliament) will reduce. States with higher population would get major representation. Therefore, the voice of Tamil Nadu would be muzzled. We must not forget that this is not an issue concerning merely the numbers or representation of the state, but the rights of the state. As a first step, we are organising the meeting to bring together all political parties and leaders of Tamil Nadu to discuss the crucial issue. I appeal to all political parties and leaders to set aside their political differences, take part in the meeting and express their views.”